Pepperdine Waves hold top spot behind Head Coach Beard, Palm Desert Alum

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/web-prestige.mp4 Some of the nation’s best college golfers are battling it out over on the Greg Norman Golf Course at PGA West. Play was suspended during Round 2 of the 23rd Annual Prestige Collegiate Golf Tournament due to high wind gusts. But the Pepperdine Waves currently hold the top spot at 14-under heading into the final round. The Waves are led by Palm Desert Alum Michael Beard, who also led The Waves to the 2021 NCAA Championship. Our Tali Letoi caught up with Coach Beard about coming back to the Valley and what he’s calling ‘special.’ She also spoke with the head coaches at Texas Tech and Stanford, homes to two of the top amateurs in the world right now, Raider Ludvig Aberg and Cardinal Michael Thorbjornsen. Here’s a look at the Leaderboard after Round 2. The Final Round of the Prestige Collegiate Golf Tournament is tomorrow. Tournament Director, Mark Weismann announced Round 2 will resume bright and early on Wednesday at 7:15am for golfers who did not finish Tuesday. Then Round 3 will be a 10:30am shotgun by position of teams at suspension of play with original player order in foursomes.