Police Continue Homicide Investigation in Indio; Man Found Dead With Gunshot

INDIO (CNS) – Police Tuesday were continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a man outside a residence in Indio. Officers responded at around 4:10 a.m. Sunday to the 83-600 block of Cardinal Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to public information officer Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. The unidentified man died at the scene. Guitron told City News Service the man was found in front of a residence near a driveway and sidewalk area. "It is unknown what lead to the incident and we have no suspect(s)information at this time," Guitron said in a statement. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the police department at 760-391-4051 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867(STOP). Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.