Sky Valley Rescue Could be America’s Favorite Dog

A rescue dog from California could become America’s next favorite pet! Five-year-old Titan is a service dog in Sky Valley, and was adopted 3 years ago. Kathy says Titan likes to meet people and loves on everyone. The winner wins a $5,000 cash prize, a cover shoot and 2-page spread on "Dogster Magazine." The competition is a collaborative effort with Colossal, DTCare, and the Progressive Animal Welfare Society. Anyone is allowed to make one free vote. Additional votes are cast with a donation. The proceeds from those votes go to advertorials in Catster and Dogster magazines and to rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife. To vote for Titan click here.