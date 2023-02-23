Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Dec. 4

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 23rd consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to $4.732, its highest amount since Dec. 4. The average price has increased 29.9 cents over the past 23 days, including three-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.6 cents more than one week ago, 34.6 cents higher than one month ago and 1.7 cents greater than it was one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.641 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. "The primary reasons why we are seeing pump prices increase are unplanned refinery issues in California and at other refineries on the West Coast," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service. "Refineries are switching over to the cleaner burning, but more expensive summer blend fuel and refineries are also doing annual spring maintenance which reduces output and puts upward pressure on prices." The national average price dropped for the 24th time in 26 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.393. It has dropped 11.7 cents over the past 26 days, including a half-cent Wednesday. The national average price is 2.9 cents less than one week ago, 3 cents lower than one month ago, and 14.2 cents below what it was one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.623 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.