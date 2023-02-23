Free Tax Prep Resource Available for Students at Indio Campus

Starting this week, tax return assistance in English and Spanish will be available for College of the Desert students and their families every Saturday through mid-April, according to the press release. Sessions through the IRS-supported Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be held from February 18 to 15. Help is available by appointment from 9am to 3pm in Room 207 at the Indio Campus, 45524 Oasis St. Trained volunteers will help qualifying students file their state and federal income taxes for 2022. To qualify, students need to earn less than $75,000 per year. Students should bring their W-2, 1099 and other documents, education expenses, ID and social security number, as well as last year’s tax return if available. "Tax preparation can be a complicated process, and one that people often need help with," said College of the Desert Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D. "We hope students will take advantage of this important service." The VITA program is facilitated by Community Action Partnership of Riverside County and County of Riverside Housing and Workforce Solutions. To make an appointment call the Community Action Partnership at 951.548.5655. Visit www.capriverside.org for intake forms, information and additional location sites.