Inside the Beautifully Messy World of “Perfect Match” New Netflix Reality Dating Show

Nick Lachey returns as the ringleader of the new Netflix reality dating show "Perfect Match." The love guru serves as the host of other dating shows such as "The Ultimatum" and "Love is Blind." I spoke to Lachey along with the contestants of this season namely Anne-Sophie, Chloe, Francesca, Georgia, Dom, Joey, and Mitchell to talk about this season’s surprises. "Perfect Match" is now out on Netflix. To see my complete "Perfect Match" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/Perfect_Match_on_Netflix.mp4