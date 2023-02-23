Inside the Faith-Based World of “Jesus Revolution”

I had a great time talking to the cast of the faith-based and reality-based drama "Jesus Revolution" taken from the novel of the same name by Greg Laurie about his experience in the Jesus movement in California during the 1970s. Joel Courtney stars as Greg Laurie, Anna Grace Barlow is his girlfriend (and eventual wife) Cathe Laurie, and Jonathan Roumie is Lonnie Frisbee, the bearer of the good news who looks like Jesus Christ. Roumie, coincidentally, is playing our Lord and Savior in "The Chosen." DeVon Franklin is Josiah, the reporter who spread the Jesus movement to the world. I spoke with the cast about the making of "Jesus Revolution." "Jesus Revolution" is out in theaters on February 24. Check out our interview below. For my complete look at "Jesus Revolution," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/Jesus_Revolution_Interview.mp4