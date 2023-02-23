Man Admits Burglarizing Businesses in Elsinore, Elsewhere

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 39-year-old convicted felon who perpetrated break- ins targeting businesses in Riverside and Los Angeles counties failed to appear to his sentencing hearing Thursday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. On Jan. 11, Jose Eduardo Ramirez of Victorville admitted a felony burglary count under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped five related counts against him. He was slated to be sentenced Thursday morning but failed to appear in court and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Ramirez was free on an $80,000 bond. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Ramirez committed break-ins in Lake Elsinore, Diamond Bar, Baldwin Park and West Covina between September 2021 and March 2022. The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team investigated the burglaries and ultimately connected Ramirez to each one, Sgt. Jeff Reese said. There were no details regarding how detectives developed leads in the case or identified the defendant. Court records show that Ramirez has a prior conviction from 2018 for grand theft. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.