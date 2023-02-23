Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Softball Tournament Returns to the Valley

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Softball Tournament is back for it’s annual visit to the valley. Program partner and UCLA associate coach Kirk Walker says, " I was expecting great crowds. We get great support from the valley here, from all the residents and we have a lot of people that fly in and come in from across the country. 28 teams, including several of the best Division 1 programs will battle it out on the diamond. "It’s one of the top tournaments in the country," says Cal State Fullerton Head Coach Kelly Ford. "We look forward to it every year, and we will be in this tournament every year as long as they let us" Some local fans and young athletes themselves are looking to watch the big games of the weekend, including big match up #1 Oklahoma going up against #2 UCLA this Sunday at 9:30 AM. However, the feeling is mutual for coaches and former players. "I also grew up watching this tournament," says Cal State Fullerton and Softball Olympian, Danielle O’Toole. "This is something that I think this community really rallies around and it’s important the younger generation to be able to watch us compete on a big stage like this." Everyone is excited to enjoy a weekend of college ball, and with rain being a conflicting factor hopes are still high for some great softball conditions. Our Nikki Ramirez was there in all the action that’s just getting started.