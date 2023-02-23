Open Mic Event Celebrates Les Michaels’ Posthumous 72nd Birthday

Friends and members of the cabaret scene in Palm Springs and Los Angeles celebrated Les Michaels’ posthumous 72nd birthday Tuesday at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The three-hour open mic event, The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life, was presented by Gregg Marx, Clifford Bell, and Leslie Tinnaro. "He was basically cabaret and open mic in the desert," said Gregg Marx. "He really started a wonderful thing." Singers and performers were welcomed to bring their own musical selections which were accompanied by Joel Baker and Constance Gordy. Les Michaels, a former Palm Springs resident, was a cabaret producer and singer who presented Open Mic Cabaret events in several venues in the Palm Springs and Los Angeles areas, according to a press release. The Les Michaels Memorial Project Committee is applying for a Walk of the Stars honor in Palm Springs for Les Michaels. In late January, they held a fundraiser at the Arthur Newman Theatre, but since the application was denied they plan to reapply in the Fall of 2023. "We are holding all the money we have received to date in a dedicated account until we are able to move forward again. If anyone who has made a contribution would prefer a refund, please write to lesmichaelsmemorialcommittee@gmail.com to obtain a refund," said Clifford Bell the spokesperson for The Les Michaels Memorial Project Committee.