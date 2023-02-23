News
Tournament Featuring Top Three College Softball Teams Begins Thursday
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The 19th annual Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic softball tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday with 12 games at the Big League Dreams complex in Cathedral City, including top-ranked UCLA facing third-ranked Florida at 7:30 p.m. The 28-team field also includes second-ranked Oklahoma, the two-time reigning NCAA champion. The Sooners (8-1) are scheduled to face the Bruins (12- 0) Sunday, the tournament’s final day. Every game of the tournament will be available for streaming on FloSoftball. Tickets are available at search.events.com/#/org/283789. Any schedule updates will be posted on the tournament’s social media accounts — twitter.com/NutterClassic, facebook.com/MaryNutterCollegiateClassic, instagram.com/nutterclassic and http://www.tiktok.com/@nutterclassic. UCLA moved into first in the USA Thursday/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 released Tuesday after previously top-ranked Oklahoma lost 4-3 to Baylor Sunday. The Bruins are scheduled to play six games in the tournament. They are set to face Kentucky and Iowa at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, and 19th- ranked Northwestern and Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday in addition to Thursday’s game against Florida and Sunday’s against Oklahoma. The tournament field also includes UC Riverside, which is set to face Bethune-Cookman at 12:30 p.m. and Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Thursday, Florida at 1 p.m. Friday and Kentucky at 8 p.m. Saturday. The tournament is named for Mary Nutter, a two-time Amateur Softball Association All-American, who later coached at Plattsburg State and formed a business conducting softball coaches’ clinics throughout the nation, featuring many of the most successful coaches and players in the sport. Nutter died in 2012. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 23, 2023