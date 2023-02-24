Man Alleged to Have Cocaine Arrested With Coachella Teen Alleged With Firearm

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being in possession of 26 grams of cocaine and a Coachella teen was arrested on suspicion of being armed with a loaded ghost gun, authorities said Friday. During a robbery investigation Thursday, the Thermal sheriff’s station Special Investigations Unit and the Fugitives and Warrants Enforcement Team were in the 50200 block of South Balboa Street attempting to apprehend a suspect in a vehicle, according to Sgt. David Aldrich from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. It was not immediately known who the robbery suspect was. "While attempting to apprehend a robbery suspect in a vehicle, a 16- year-old and 17-year-old juvenile fled from the vehicle, one of which was armed with a semi-automatic handgun," Aldrich said in a statement. "After a short foot pursuit, the juveniles were taken into custody." The driver, Ezekiel Issac Velez of Indio, was also taken in to custody for allegedly having 26 grams of cocaine cocaine, Aldrich said. During a yard-to-yard-search to find the teens, deputies allegedly found an un-serialized firearm loaded with a 30-round extended magazine in the backyard of a residence, according to Aldrich. The firearm was allegedly the one that the 17-year-old had been running with. The 17-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio on suspicion of being a minor in possession of a firearm, Aldrich said. The 16-year-old boy was released to his guardian. The identities of the teens were withheld due to their age. Velez was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of being in possession of controlled substances, according to inmate records. He posted $5,000 bail the same day. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.