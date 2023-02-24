Opening Night of `On Your Feet’ Canceled Due to Storm Transportation Issues

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The opening night of "On Your Feet" at the McCallum Theatre was canceled Friday due to storm conditions that impeded the buses and trucks transporting the production company to the venue. Cast members, sets and costumes were unable to reach the theater for their first performance, which was set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the McCallum Theatre. "The producers are making every effort to bring this production to our audiences," McCallum Theatre President, CEO and Artistic Director Mitch Gershenfeld said in a statement. "They regret this cancellation and hope to be able to get the show on our stage for one or more of this weekend’s remaining performances." Purchased tickets for Friday night’s performance will be refunded within 10 business days from the theater’s box office, McCallum Theatre officials said. Anyone who purchased tickets from non-official sources must seek refunds from their respective points of purchase. "On Your Feet" is a musical telling the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who believed in each other and their talents to become an international sensation, according to theater officials. The musical features some of Estefan’s most iconic songs from the past quarter-century, including "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," and "Don’t Want To Lose You Now." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.