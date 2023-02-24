Suspect in Armed Coachella Cellphone Robbery Arrested

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of using a gun to steal a cellphone from a 17-year-old boy in Coachella was arrested Thursday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Fugitives and Warrants Enforcement Team identified Miguel Navarro as the robbery suspect and served a search warrant in the 50100 block of Balboa Street in connection with the robbery, said Sgt. David Aldrich. As they attempted to capture Navarro, he ran from deputies but was quickly caught and taken into custody, Aldrich said. Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were called on Jan. 12 to Bagdouma Park in Coachella regarding a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Upon their arrival they learned the suspect allegedly approached a 17- year-old boy in the park and demanded his cellphone at gunpoint, Aldrich said. After the victim refused, the suspect fired a shot into the ground and then fled the area with the victim’s phone. Navarro was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and committing a felony while on bail. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.