Inside the Love and Times of Emily Brontë in “Emily”

I adore Frances O’Connor’s "Emily," a reimagining of the life of Emily Brontë. Emma Mackey wonderfully played the Wuthering Heights author with Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the love interest and pillar of their community William Weightman. I spent some time with the filmmaker and her cast to talk about the making of "Emily." "Emily" is now out in theaters. Check out our interview below. For my complete look on "Emily," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/02/Emily_Interview.mp4