Average Riverside County Gas Price Remains Unchanged

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged Monday at $4.74, one day after it dropped one-tenth of a cent, ending a streak of 24 days of increases totaling 31 cents. The average price is 3.7 cents more than one week ago and 31.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.9 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is has dropped $1.633 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The national average price dropped for the 28th time in 30 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.365. It has dropped 14.5 cents over the past 30 days, including a half-cent Sunday. The national average price is 4.5 cents less than one week ago, 14.4 cents lower than one month ago and 23.9 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.651 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.