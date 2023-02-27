Bellflower Man Arrested in Stabbing of Woman in Cabazon

CABAZON (CNS) – A Bellflower man was arrested Sunday for suspicion of stabbing a woman in Cabazon. The stabbing was reported at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 49500 block of Seminole Drive, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Phillip Pike. Deputies were summoned to that scene where a woman was screaming for help, Pike said. When they arrived, they found her suffering from several stab wounds. "The investigation revealed the suspect identified as, Jesse Romero, a 46-year-old resident of Bellflower, had fled the scene," the sergeant said. Romero was located at 1:17 a.m. Sunday and arrested for suspicion of attempted murder, Pike said. Sheriff’s inmate records indicate Romero was arrested by police at the Morongo Casino and reservation at Haugann Lehmann Way and Tamarack Road. He was held in the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million, according to inmate records. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.