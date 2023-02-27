CVHS Students Stage Walkout

Droves of students gathered at Coachella Valley High School today, lining the streets, as they walked out of class and off campus, all headed to one destination. The students walked nearly four miles to the Coachella Valley Unified School District, the reasons behind their march, school safety and teacher salaries. Students surrounded the Coachella Valley Unified School District, chanting and hoping for change, immediately. "We decided to all get together, meet today, this morning on Monday at the flagpole at 8:05 a.m. and we decided to start walking to the district because it was the only way we would be heard." says Natalie Araujo, a senior at CVHS. The students joined together earlier this morning, looking for answers and change to what they’ve been experiencing this school year. Fighting for two main issues, safety in school, and higher wages for teachers to help better their education. "Our main focus was a board meeting on Thursday… so we decided to go to the board meeting. There’s a lot of pictures taken of students that demanded that raise for teachers and also their safety, and they weren’t heard." The absences from their teachers are now taking effect, and with no teachers to tutor or assist students, it’s reflecting on their education. "So we have tutoring on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we don’t have those anymore.. and we also do Saturday School, and while every teacher has meetings, usually for a club or ASB, the academies that we have, and the teachers are choosing to refrain from that, so that the district can listen to them." says Carla De Leon, a senior at CVHS. After the hour and a half walk, students faced district board members. "We received information from our staff, right and told us that 8% is the maximum we couldn’t do that without having to cut into your programs." district officials said. After two hours of peaceful deliberation, students said they felt their voices were heard. The students eventually requested the protest come to an end, and were bussed back to the school.