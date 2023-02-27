News
Firefighters Douse Mobile Home Fire in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – A mobile home caught fire Sunday in Indio, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:07 p.m. in the 38000 block of Patrick Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews contained the fire, which was coming from the exterior of the structure. No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 27, 2023
