Little Change To Average Riverside County Gas Price

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.74, one day after a 24-day streak of increases totaling 31 cents ended when it dropped two-tenths of a cent. The average price is 4.2 cents more than one week ago and 31.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is has dropped $1.633 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The national average price dropped for the 27th time in 29 days, decreasing a half-cent to $3.368. It has dropped 14.2 cents over the past 29 days, including 1.2 cents Saturday. The national average price is 4.5 cents less than one week ago, 13.4 cents lower than one month ago and 22.9 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.648 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.4. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.