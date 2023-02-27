Partial Clearing Gives Riverside County a Break From Winter Storm

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County was drying out Monday after a powerful winter storm brought two days of heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the area, but more rain and snow was in the forecast over the next few days. Sunday night’s forecast included mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain in the city of Riverside in the evening. Monday and Tuesday will also bring a chance of showers in the valley areas, with rain more likely Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters called for a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday in the San Gorgonio Pass. Rain was not expected in the Coachella Valley until Tuesday night or Wednesday. Winds of 15 to 25 mph were expected in the desert areas Sunday night and Monday, increasing to 20 to 30 mph Tuesday with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers persisted Sunday night in the mountains, with Monday expected to bring snow accumulation around 1 inch and a snow level of 4,500 feet in the afternoon. Mountain winds of 30 to 40 mph were expected Monday, with gusts of 45 mph Sunday night and 60 mph Monday afternoon. Sunday’s high in Riverside was 51 degrees, while Hemet only got up to 47 degrees. It was warmer in the desert, with highs of 59 in Palm Springs, 60 in Palm Desert and 62 in Coachella. Daytime temperatures were expected to remain cold for the next few days, with most highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s in most of the county. The storm forced the closure of the Riverside Dickens Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Rain is forecast in parts of Riverside County through Wednesday, with skies expected to clear up by Wednesday night. Dry weather should return Thursday, likely continuing through next weekend, but temperatures will remain below normal, according to the NWS. The weather service also warned that "driving conditions will remain poor due to previously fallen snow where roads are open." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.