Riverside County to Get a Break After Winter Storm Brings Rain, Wind and Cold

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County should be able to dry out a bit Sunday after a powerful winter storm brought snow, cold and heavy rainfall to the region, authorities said. The Sunday forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers and gusty winds of up to 35 mph in some areas. On Saturday morning, some parts of the county received a half-inch to 0.75 inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The steady rain created some hazardous conditions. Riverside County firefighters performed two separate swiftwater rescues from the Santa Ana Riverbed in Jurupa Valley on Saturday, rescuing a total of three people. One person was sent to a hospital with minor hypothermia. The county also got about 1 to 3 inches of snow Saturday. "… The combination of very heavy snow, low visibilities from snow, blowing snow, and fog, and strong gusty south winds will create blizzard conditions at times," forecasters said. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms were still in the forecast for Saturday night, ahead of partial clearing Sunday morning and more rain expected Monday through Wednesday, the NWS said. Gusts up to 55 or 60 mph were expected Saturday night in the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass. Temperatures were expected to remain unusually cold for the next few days, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s and lows mostly in the 30s and 40s. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.