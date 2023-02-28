Firefighter Injured Battling Residential Fire in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A firefighter was injured Tuesday battling a fire that engulfed two unoccupied homes in Palm Springs. Firefighters sent to the 400 block of Palladium Boulevard at around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday found the homes fully involved with flames, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. The flames began to spread to two other homes and a second alarm was requested, fire officials said. With nine engines and four battalion chiefs at the scene, the fire was subsequently contained to the affected units. One firefighter sustained a minor injury. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.