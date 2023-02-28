UPDATED: Man Charged With Attempted Robbery in La Quinta

UPDATE(S): A 27-year-old man suspected of assaulting a 24-year-old man in La Quinta and stealing his wallet and cell phone pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery Tuesday. INDIO (CNS) – A 27-year-old man suspected of assaulting a 24-year-old man in La Quinta and stealing his wallet and cell phone was charged with attempted robbery Tuesday. Skylar Ray Brannen-Grove of La Quinta was set to be arraigned on the felony charge Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Deputies responded to the 45900 block of Adams Street in response to a robbery that occurred at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Brannen-Grove assaulted the La Quinta resident, stole his wallet and cell phone and fled the area, Aldrich said. The victim sustained minor injuries. Deputies were unable to locate the victim’s property. Brannen-Grove was subsequently identified as the suspect, and was found in the 46300 block of Roudel Lane, less than a mile from the crime scene, on Friday and taken into custody without incident, Aldrich said. Brannen-Grove was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $30,000 bail. A sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit asked anyone with information about the incident to call Cpl. Marco McTigue of the Thermal station at 760-863- 2813. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760- 341-7867. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.