UPDATED: Charges Expected Against Duo Suspected in Robbery Series in Perris

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A probationer and his brother accused of perpetrating an hourlong drive-by robbery spree on Perris streets, then attempting to flee from sheriff’s deputies and hitting a patrol unit in the process, were charged Wednesday with multiple counts of robbery and other offenses. Victor Ortega, 29 of Perris, and Angel Miguel Ortega, 31, of Fresno, were arrested Sunday night following a chase that ended near Perris Valley Cemetery. Both men were charged with three counts of robbery, while Angel Ortega alone was charged with felony evading and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Angel Ortega was being held on $55,000 bail, while his younger brother was being held on $30,000 bail — both at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. They were slated to make a joint initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Tinker, between 8 and 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the brothers allegedly cruised through locations in the 500 block of West Fourth Street, the 400 block of West Nuevo Road and the 1400 block of South A Street, targeting people walking in each area. "The suspects pulled up to the victims in their vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded their property before fleeing the different locations," Tinker said. "The victims were robbed of various items, including a cell phone, a wallet with cash and a backpack." The sergeant said patrol deputies responded to the victims’ 911 calls and confirmed a short time later that a silver 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with California license plate 8-X-P-V-6-5-0 was involved in each alleged holdup. Tinker said the vehicle was spotted by a unit near the intersection of Perris Boulevard and the Ramona Expressway, prompting deputies to attempt a traffic stop. "The suspect vehicle appeared to stop but then accelerated and sideswiped the patrol unit before heading south on Perris Boulevard," he said. "Deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit that lasted about a minute and terminated in a field … in the 800 block of North Perris Boulevard, where the (suspects’) vehicle became stuck." Tinker said the two men tried to run away but were quickly apprehended without further incident. No one was injured. Tinker said a search of the vehicle turned up items allegedly taken during the robberies, as well as "two replica firearms." Victor Ortega has a prior misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence, according to court records. His brother does not have priors in Riverside County, but he does have two unresolved misdemeanor cases involving alleged DUI and vandalism in the county, records showed. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.