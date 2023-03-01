Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Stabbing Woman at Morongo Casino

BANNING (CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 46-year-old man suspected of stabbing a woman during a dispute outside the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon. Jesse Romero of Bellflower was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Sunday night on suspicion of attempted murder. Romero is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. The case is under review by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Phillip Pike, about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Romero and the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, were involved in an unspecified dispute in the casino parking area when he allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed her. The woman began "screaming for help," prompting witnesses to call 911, Pike said. He said patrol deputies reached the location minutes later and found the victim suffering "several stab wounds." She was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment and is recovering. Pike said detectives gathered information from the woman and others pointing to Romero as the alleged assailant. The suspect was tracked to the intersection of Haugen-Lehmann Way and Tamarack Road in Whitewater, where he was taken into custody without incident roughly three hours later. Background information on Romero was unavailable. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.