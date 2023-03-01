Coachella Valley Giving Day Launches 24-Hour Online Challenge To Support Local Nonprofits

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/CV-GIVING-DAY.mp4 The countdown is on to make a difference. "Giving Day is an incredible opportunity for the residents of the Coachella Valley to assist and help financially the many nonprofit organizations that are here that provide the much needed services to the community," SAID Pedro S.G. Rodriguez, Executive Director for Coachella Valley Housing Coalition. One community is coming together for 24 hours to give back to nonprofits in their own backyard for the inaugural Coachella Valley Giving Day. Organizations, like Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, which has been operating in the valley for more than 40 years, are hoping to receive generous donations to support their generous giving. "We not only provide affordable housing to low-income families, but we also provide an array of resident services to the children," Rodriguez. The affordable housing nonprofit offers a variety of educational initiatives to local children including after school, computer science, and reading programs, as well as mariachi and folklorico lessons. "No better investment than education," said Don DeLair, Founder of King’s School. King’s School, located in Palm Springs, shares the same mission of giving back to children through education. The private school prioritizes offering quality education at a low-cost to train up our future leaders. "An investment into kids is an investment into the future," said DeLair. "We work really hard to make private education as affordable as possible, so 100% of our students are on scholarship. This year, 45% of our students are on need-based scholarships that are paid for by local businesses, churches, foundations, and individual people." Also joining the cause. is the Coachella Valley’s premier event center – Acrisure Arena. "We’re really excited to be a part of it. One of the principal foundations of being in the Coachella Valley is giving," said John Page, Senior Vice President of Oak View Group. The organization prides itself on giving back in various capacities including donating their time and resources to nonprofits like FIND Food Bank and Women’s Leadership Forum – and also encouraging achievement among students rewarding excellence in the classroom with Firebirds game tickets and other coveted prizes. "Philanthropy and the ability to give back is extremely important to us as we continue to be a big part of the community," said Page.