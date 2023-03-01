Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce Postpones Wednesday evening’s Tribute Concert

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Due to continued rainy weather, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce postponed Wednesday evening’s tribute concert to Bon Jovi. The tribute band — Wanted, The Music of Bon Jovi — is now set to perform at 7 p.m. March 15, according to chamber officials. The free concert series is hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at the Palm Springs Downtown Park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road. January’s concert was also postponed to a later date due to rain. The current series of concerts began Dec. 7 with a tribute performance to Linda Ronstadt by Ronstadt Revival. The previous series, which was held from February to July last year, included tribute performances to Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater Revival. The series will end in May with a tribute to Journey, following April’s tribute concert to Bee Gees. Chamber officials encourage concert attendees to take beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music. The concert series is sponsored by the city of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and DAP Health. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.