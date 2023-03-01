SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday March 1st, 2023

An Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! Although showers over the Coachella Valley will taper-off this afternoon, mountain snow will continue into the early evening hours. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for areas in the Southland above 4000-feet. Also, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this afternoon as the snow level drops to 2000-feet when light snow will fall in areas of the High Desert including Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley, Joshua Tree, segments of Hwy-62 along with parts of the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire. Along with chilly temperatures, this system will also generate strong, gusty on-shore winds. In fact a High Wind Warning continues through 10p this evening for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass and High Desert areas of SoCal. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings