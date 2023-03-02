Court Approves DAP Health Bid

As of March 1st, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved DAP Health’s bid to acquire all of the assets of Borrego Health. This announcement comes after the Borrego Health Board of Trustees selected DAP Health’s bid to take over the troubled health organization, earlier this year. "I had no idea. Honestly, they didn’t send anything out." says Vanessa Talavera, a Coachella Valley resident. With this change, DAP Health would assume control of all Borrego Health clinics in the region. Many of these visitors enjoy this clinic, and wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. "I honestly have no idea, they’re really good to me. The doctor there, she doesn’t like the doctor, but babies don’t like the doctor, but they’re really good. They are really informative. I honestly have no idea." Talavera says about where she would have gone if this clinic closed. For others, leaving this clinic would be an inconvenience and aren’t exactly sure where they would have gone, if the clinic wasn’t saved. "Nowhere really." Miguel Espinola, another resident says. According to Borrego Health, this decision was a culminating step in a careful, deliberate process that began in November 2022 to sell Borrego Health’s operations to a like-minded federally qualified health center. The CEO of DAP Health, David Brinkman, left a statement, which says, "We entered this process with one goal – to ensure that people who receive care today will find the doors to that care open tomorrow." After they were made aware of the changes, those that attend the clinic were happy to hear about these proceedings. "Yes, that’s a good thing. Like I said, I love the faculty there. They do a really good job of who they’re hiring. Everyone’s really nice. They’re very informative." With these new changes to come, DAP Health, Innercare, and Neighborhood Healthcare are excited to expand their quality and personal care to families all across the region.