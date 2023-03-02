The Women of “Outer Banks” Talk About Netflix’s Popular Series Returning for Season 3

It was great to talk to the fierce ladies of Netflix’s "Outer Banks." The show, returning for its third season, is one of the most popular series on the streaming network. I spent some time with Madelyn Cline aka Sarah, Madison Bailey aka Kiara, and Carlacia Grant aka Cleo to talk about season 3 and its many twists and turns. See our interview below. Check out our complete "Outer Banks" season 3 interviews here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/The_Women_of_Outer_Banks.mp4