CSUSB Palm Desert Campus to Host Gala for Hospitality Management Program

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus will host a gala this weekend to celebrate and raise funds for its hospitality management program. The "New York, New York"-themed event will be held at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71333 Dinah Shore Drive, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday and will feature New York City foods, drinks and live music. "The gala affords students the opportunity for experiential learning and serves as a platform to celebrate their accomplishments and acknowledge the outstanding support from sponsors, donors and the community," Joe Tormey, director of the hospitality management program at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, said in a statement. Tormey said students will help plan the large-scale event and the funds raised will benefit their education, study-abroad opportunities and marketing of the program. Campus officials said the gala will showcase the program’s developments. It will also feature student DJs from the campus’ Paws Radio. Tickets for the event are available for $150 each or $1,500 for a table of 10 guests at csusb.edu/marketing/hospitality-management-program. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hospitality management program director Dr. Joseph Tormey at jtormey@csusb.edu. "The gala is a component of the curriculum and learning activity in the Meetings and Event Planning course," Tormey said. The hospitality management program was introduced at the Palm Desert campus to attract more students from the Coachella Valley — which has a $7.5 billion hospitality and tourism industry but has a shortage of qualified applicants for managerial positions, according to campus officials. All proceeds from the gala event will support the university’s hospitality management program, campus officials said. The gala’s event sponsors include its venue, Visit Greater Palm Springs, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, The Ritz-Carlton, Desert Champions, JW Marriott Desert Springs Palm Desert and the Oak View Group. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.