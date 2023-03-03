Man Dies From Late-Night Coachella Shooting, Authorities Investigating

COACHELLA (CNS) – Authorities are investigating a homicide Friday after a man succumbed to his injuries from a late-night shooting in an unincorporated area of Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84000 block of Lingayan Avenue at around 11:50 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the area, according to Sgt. Jesse Martinez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. "Upon arrival, evidence of a shooting was discovered; however, no victims or other involved parties were located," Martinez said in a statement. "Shortly after, deputies received information that two gunshot victims were dropped off at a local hospital." An unidentified man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the second victim remained in critical condition, according to Martinez. A third unidentified victim was taken to a different hospital and remained in stable condition.. Thermal sheriff’s station investigators and the Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation, Martinez said. No suspects have been identified or taken into custody. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Investigator A. Glasper of the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-863-8990 or Investigator R. Navarrete of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.