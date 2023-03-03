New Sheriff’s Station Open for Business, Serving over a Dozen Communities

CORONA (CNS) – A Riverside County sheriff’s station serving the southern rim of the Riverside metropolitan area is now in operation, providing enhanced patrol services throughout a 158-square-mile space. The sheriff’s Lake Mathews Station officially opened in the predawn hours Wednesday, with deputies focused exclusively on more than a dozen unincorporated communities that were previously served by personnel from stations situated farther away, costing valuable time in responding to calls. "I know the residents we serve will see a greater impact in law enforcement service in their community," said sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Lamb, the inaugural chief of the new station. "We look forward to working with various county agencies to better enhance the quality of life for those we serve." The Lake Mathews Station, located at 9 Latitude Way in Corona, is the 12th among the sheriff’s fixed-based operations and will directly serve the communities of Alberhill, Coronita, El Cerrito, Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Glen Valley, Green River, Home Gardens, Horsethief Canyon, Lake Hills, Lake Mathews, northern Lake Elsinore, the Prado Basin, Spanish Hills, Temescal Valley, Woodcrest and residential pockets along the eastern approach to the Cleveland National Forest. The locations were previously served by patrol personnel who deployed from Jurupa Valley, Lake Elsinore, Perris and other stations. In January 2022, the Board of Supervisors authorized the Department of Facilities Management and Sheriff’s Department to initiate a search for a building to lease for the purpose of establishing the new station. "This would mean a dramatic change to improve services," Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said at the time. "Response times can be a challenge. Currently, for Lake Hills, deputies are coming from Jurupa Valley. For Temescal Valley, they’re coming from Lake Elsinore. For Woodcrest, they’re coming from Perris. You’re talking about communities with 60,000 to 70,000 people." Jeffries’ First District encompasses some of the communities that will be served by the Lake Mathews Station. "Sheriff Bianco has made it a priority to enhance the service of this geographical region by reducing response times and establishing greater community engagement, all while maintaining the highest level of service," according to a sheriff’s statement. The county signed the seven-year lease for the 19,490-square-foot facility in July, providing a $125,000 security deposit to the lessor, Five Degrees LLC. The monthly rent is $32,158, about half of which will be paid directly from the sheriff’s budget, while the balance will be drawn from development impact fee revenue, which is garnered from firms with residential and commercial projects in unincorporated areas of the county. The lease expires on Feb. 28, 2030. The Lake Mathews Station will be available to the public during normal business hours — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. However, personnel will be deploying from the site 24 hours a day. The station can be reached at 951-272-5600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.