Palm Springs Plaza Announces Grant From Oak View Group

The Plaza Theatre opened its doors in December of 1936, and has stood the test of time. Even though it’s in need of an update and some restoration, today the theater got some help. The Plaza Theatre has a lot of fans who have worked to drum up the millions of dollars needed to restore it. Tonight, renewed excitement that the theatre will be back in the spotlight, very soon. "Today is a super exciting day because we got to announce two enormous gifts toward our campaign for restoring the theater." The gift is coming from a group with close ties to another events venue. "The Oak View Group that brought us the new arena, the new hockey arena, has come forward with a $1 million challenge grant to continue our fundraising." says J.R. Roberts, the President of the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation. The Oak View Group’s involvement drew support from a high profile Palm Springs designer. "Fashion Designer and local icon, Trina Turk stepped up with the $200,000 toward that match." This, being done through a challenge grant. "So a challenge grant essentially means we will give you up to a million dollars as long as you match that with another million dollars. So it’s now our job to go out and find that million dollars." All of this new support raises expectations about the Plaza Theatre’s comeback. "In a year we’re all going to go inside and we’re gonna watch some great shows and some inspired performances. This project is under no pressure other than to do good for the community." says Tod Leiweke, the CEO of the Seattle Kraken. Leaving many excited about the future of this project. "I don’t need to tell you how excited we are about this. Clearly, there’s an angel sitting on top of the theater."