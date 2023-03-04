BNP Paribas Open Family Day Kicks Off Tennis Paradise

Well, in preparation for the BNP Paribas Open’s kick off this Monday, the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens hosted their Family Day event this afternoon. This year’s event was filled with lots of fun, from live music to obstacle courses and right on theme, even some tennis lessons at tennis paradise. "It’s obviously great to have everyone back, families and the kids obviously weren’t able to have it the last couple of years due to the situation so it’s nice to see the engagement again the families, the kids, the next gen." says Tournament Director, Tommy Haas. The event was on hiatus for a couple of years due to COVID-19, but made up its lost time, with a multitude of activities for the whole family to enjoy, this year. "So it’s nice for them to come out. Enjoy the grounds, have a good time, face paint color, you know, jump around a little bit, get on the tennis courts and play the great game of tennis." Haas says. Family day helps kick off and celebrate the next two weeks filled with tennis from the top professional athletes in the world, and gives families a free pass to visit the tennis gardens. "We don’t get to come here very often. It’s such a beautiful place and I wanted them to just enjoy the fun… and the weather’s perfect." says Cori Whitten, who was enjoying the fun at the event with her family. This event brings experiences that you can’t get anywhere else. "Well, the highlight of the day is definitely hitting with the pro. It has been outstanding and the girls got to go out there and play and they had so much fun and one of a kind of experience for sure." says Karen Rosychuke visiting from Alberta, Canada. In honor of family day, the tournament gave away 2,000 Head tennis racquets to kids attending the event, leaving families excited to get on the courts. "Yeah, actually, I want to get my girls on the tennis court to play, hit a couple balls, see if they like it." Whitten says. All in preparation for the start of tennis paradise. "This is a great, great thing for the kids and happy to come again and look forward to it in the future." Rosychuke says. If you are headed out to the BNP Paribas Open on Monday or Tuesday, tickets are ten dollars and parking is free so be sure to head on over and enjoy the tennis.