Citi Taste of Tennis Serves Line-Up of Delectable Eats for Tennis Fans and Foodies

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/CITI-TASTE-OF-TENNIS.mp4 The BNP Paribas Open is just around the corner, but before the players hit serves on the court, Citi Taste Of Tennis is serving a line-up of delectable eats for tennis fans and foodies. The fan-favorite event returns for its 7th year in Indian Wells bringing exquisite cuisine from the best local chefs right here in the Coachella Valley. Citi Taste Of Tennis will take place Monday, March 6 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. For tickets and more information, visit the link here.