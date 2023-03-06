One Person Extricated in Single-Vehicle Crash in Mountain Center

MOUNTAIN CENTER (CNS) – One person was extricated from a single- vehicle rollover crash in Mountain Center Sunday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. Sunday at Highway 74 and McCall Park Road, fire officials said. The victim had to be extricated after being trapped in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital. No further information was immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.