Pedestrian Killed in Palm Desert Crash; Driver Arrested

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A 31-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of homicide and drunk driving after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Desert, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 6:09 p.m. Saturday at Calliandra Street and Alamo Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A gray Nissan Frontier going eastbound on Calliandra at an unknown speed struck a woman who was walking along the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Shaun Griffith of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The driver, Cameron Curtis of Palm Desert, was detained at the scene and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of homicide, Griffith said. "Intoxication appears to have played a role in this collision," he said. The sheriff’s Palm Desert station urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 760-836-1600. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-782-7463 or 800-473-7847. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.