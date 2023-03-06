ROTC Instructor Suspected of Sexual Liaison with High School Girl

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 55-year-old Navy J-ROTC instructor at a Menifee high school suspected of engaging in a months-long sexual relationship with a student was out of custody Monday. Billy J. Singfield of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Saturday on suspicion of unlawful intercourse with a minor. Singfield posted a $10,000 bond and was released hours later. According to the Menifee Police Department, authorities first learned of possible inappropriate contact between the suspect and victim, identified only as a Paloma Valley High School student, in early December, when detectives received word that Singfield and the girl had been texting one another outside of school hours. Police Capt. Dave Gutierrez said an investigation was conducted at the time, but "no evidence was located to substantiate criminal behavior." Gutierrez said that, last week, Perris Union High School District administrators were notified of possible sexual interactions between the J-ROTC instructor and girl, prompting detectives to initiate a follow-up investigation. "This time, the relationship was being described as boyfriend and girlfriend," the captain said. "School administrators indicated they immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave." Gutierrez said interviews were conducted with witnesses, at which point investigators confirmed "that an intimate relationship existed between the student and the teacher." "MPD detectives obtained a search warrant for Singfield’s residence and electronic devices … in the early morning hours of March 4," the police spokesman said. "The search revealed additional evidence of the inappropriate relationship." Singfield was taken into custody without incident. He remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and possible criminal charges. Background information on the suspect, including the length of his employment with the Perris Union High School District, was not immediately known. Anyone with information regarding the investigation was encouraged to contact the police department at 951-723-1540. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.