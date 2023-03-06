Tickets Available for McCallum Theatre’s Open Call Talent Project in April

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Tickets are available Monday for next month’s Open Call Talent Project, an annual competition featuring local, non-professional artists and groups, at the McCallum Theatre. The competition is set to start at 7 p.m. April 21 and April 22 at the McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Drive. Tickets, starting at $20 for April 21 and $25 for April 22, are available at the theater’s box office and online at http://www.mccallumtheatre.org. "To have local aspiring artists collaborate, learn and perform on McCallum’s stage and share their work with the larger community is the main goal of Open Call, and we’re thankful for the support we enjoy from our generous sponsors and audience members who help us make this a reality on an annual basis," Kajsa Thuresson-Frary, the Open Call’s producer and McCallum’s vice president of education, said in a statement. Among the finalists — 62 community members between 10 and 84 years old — are Katherine Aiken, Joana Ciurash, Aiden Forehand, Lexi Gutierrez, Nathaniel Lizarraga, Isela Mora, Sylvia Quintana, Maverick Risenmay, Ashley Haro Roman, Howard Siden, CJ and Stella Wealand, Dan Westfall, Scott Allan Winter, Elizabeth and Josh Witte, as well as groups such as the Aztec Arts Academy, CK Dance Company, Coachella Valley Youth Ensemble, Desert Ukelele Marching Band, Razzmatapz, and Luke Sonderman Band. "Our ambition is to produce an engaging show that highlights the value of the performing arts, spotlights local residents and inspires a greater sense of community valley-wide," said Thuresson-Frary. Submissions for the competition included a family-friendly performance video that was at most five minutes, theater officials said. Applicants had to be at least 8 years old, reside within a 45-mile radius of the theater, not make over 50% of their wages from performing and commit to the schedule posted on the theater’s website. Finalists for the Open Call competition were chosen after the live auditions in February, and will begin rehearsals mid-March. A cash stipend will be given to all finalists for their performances and they will each compete for a grand prize of $5,000, a second place or audience favorite award of $2,500, or the vocal/dance/instrumental/specialty award of $750. "Whether you are a young student trying to make your parents proud, a college student headed for Broadway, or a senior just enjoying retirement, this is one of the highest honors in the desert," multi-year finalist Earl Mitchell said in a statement. More information about the talent competition can be found at http://www.mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/education/open-call. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.