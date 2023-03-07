Desert Springs Middle School Locked Down After False Report of Weapon

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Desert Springs Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday as police responded to a false report of a person with a weapon near the school. Police alerted the public at around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday about reports of a person with a possible weapon in the desert area near the campus, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. "Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown prior to dismissal while officers canvassed the area," police said in a statement. "The report was found untrue and the school [lockout] was lifted." Earlier Tuesday morning, a false report of a student with a knife on the Coachella Valley High School campus also prompted a brief lockdown at the school while Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the report. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.