Police Probe Fatal Desert Hot Springs Shooting of Man in Vehicle

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Police Tuesday were investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was driving his car in Desert Hot Springs. Officers responded to the 13500 block of Verbena Drive at around 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting, Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department told City News Service. Saucier said that upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside of his vehicle. "It appears he was shot and lost control and crashed," Saucier told CNS. No further information was immediately available.