Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to Host Hiring Event Saturday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department recruitment drive to fill multiple sworn positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process quickly. "The career fair will feature displays, demonstrations and tours from various specialized teams," according to an agency statement. "Sheriff’s staff … will be available to provide information about their assignments." The "Career Fair & Expedited Hiring Event" is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center, 16791 Davis Ave. The focus is on filling both patrol deputy and correctional deputy positions. Personnel from SWAT, K-9 patrol, the aviation unit, mounted posse and the dive team will be on hand, officials said. Those prospects who are ready to proceed with meeting baseline qualifications will be invited to take written exams and do physical agility tests on the spot. "Applicants passing both can begin the background check process in one day," according to the sheriff’s department. More information is available at http://www.JoinRSD.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.