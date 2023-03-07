Who to watch at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/bnp-day-1-article.mp4 The fun has just begun over at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tuesday was the final day of qualifying matches for the tournament’s main draw. There are quite a few matches and standout players to watch this year. Be sure to keep it locked right here on NBC Palm Springs for all the highlights from Tennis Paradise.