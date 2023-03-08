24th Annual ALA Youth Leadership Conference Held in Indio

Angel Light Academy held its 24th Annual Youth Leadership Conference last weekend. About 100 kids were in attendance of the 2-day event held March 4-5 at Van Buren Elementary school. The conference focuses on helping kids with their communication and social skills, stress management, and problem solving. "It’s time to rebuild hope and confidence with our local young leaders who are ready to make positive life choices and create a better future for themselves," said Erika Baily, Event Chair. The tools the children learn from the conference allows them to become leaders in their schools, communities and homes. Angel Light Academy, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit corporation dedicated to teaching leadership to youth and adults. More information can be found at www.angellightacademy.org.