BNP Paribas Open Main Draw Action Underway

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/TIANI_AND_TALI_BNP.mp4 Another year the best tennis players are in our valley once again, while the main draw action is currently underway. Our resident tennis analyst Tiani Jadulang joins our Tali Letoi to cover all the highlight matches to keep an eye out for and spoke with women on and off the court about what International means to them here at Tennis Paradise.

By: Talialaina Letoi

March 8, 2023

