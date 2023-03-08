David Harbour Claims Paranormal Experience While Making “We Have a Ghost”

David Harbour is currently starring as the ghost Ernest in the new Netflix supernatural family adventure "We Have a Ghost" from writer/director Christopher Landon. I sat down with the "Stranger Things" star to talk about the super-funny and heartfelt comedy. And he revealed he was visited by a ghost! Gasp! "We Have a Ghost" is now available to stream on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "We Have a Ghost," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/03/We_Have_a_Ghost_Cast_Interviews-1.mp4