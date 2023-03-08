UPDATED: Palm Desert HS Coach Charged With Murder in Fatal Crash

INDIO (CNS) – A Palm Desert High School teacher and football coach pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian while intoxicated over the weekend. Cameron Francis Curtis, 31, of Palm Desert additionally denied a sentence enhancing allegation of causing great bodily injury Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to court records. The crash was reported at 6:09 p.m. Saturday at Calliandra Street and Alamo Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A gray Nissan Frontier going eastbound on Calliandra at an unknown speed struck a woman who was walking along the street, according to Sgt. Shaun Griffith of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene. "Intoxication appears to have played a role in this collision," Griffith said. Curtis was detained at the scene and subsequently booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, where he remains held on $1 million bail. The sheriff’s Palm Desert station urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 760-836-1600. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-782-7463 or 800-473-7847. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.