Nellie Coffman MS Heads to Drone Soccer Regional Competition

Nellie Coffman Middle School students are headed to the U.S. Drone Soccer West Coast Regionals! NCMS faced off against Desert Springs Middle School, Wednesday, March 8th in a drone soccer tournament. The win came down to a sudden death round where team NCMS made the final goal. The middle school students built the drones over winter break, and have been practicing hand-eye coordination and velocity test in preparation for this event since mid-January. The U.S. Drone Soccer West Coast Regionals will take place Saturday, March 18th at Palm Springs High School. At the competition NCMS will compete against high school and college aged students.